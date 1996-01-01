6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the scenario described in this problem to identify the forces applied to the object and create a free-body diagram. A block of wood drifts on a frictionless wet surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
weight directed downward, normal force directed upward, the net force directed to the right
B
weight directed downward, normal force directed upward, kinetic friction directed to the left, the net force directed to the right
C
weight directed downward, normal force directed upward, the net force directed is zero
D
weight directed downward, kinetic friction directed to the left, the net force directed to the right