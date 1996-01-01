The mass of alpha particles is 6.64 × 10-27 Kg and their charge is 3.20 × 10-19 C. An alpha particle emitted by a radioactive substance moves into a region of uniform magnetic field given by B = (2.0 0T)î + (3.20 T)ĵ. At a given moment, the alpha particle has a velocity v = (12.00 × 104 m/s)î. Find the i) magnitude (a) and ii) direction of its acceleration vector at this particular moment.