28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mass of alpha particles is 6.64 × 10-27 Kg and their charge is 3.20 × 10-19 C. An alpha particle emitted by a radioactive substance moves into a region of uniform magnetic field given by B = (2.0 0T)î + (3.20 T)ĵ. At a given moment, the alpha particle has a velocity v = (12.00 × 104 m/s)î. Find the i) magnitude (a) and ii) direction of its acceleration vector at this particular moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) a = 1.15 × 1013 m/s2
ii) the acceleration is in the positive z-direction
B
i) a = 1.15 × 1013 m/s2
ii) the acceleration is in the negative z-direction
C
i) a = 1.85 × 1013 m/s2
ii) the acceleration is in the positive z-direction
D
i) a = 1.85 × 1013 m/s2
ii) the acceleration is in the negative z-direction
