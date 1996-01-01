36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a rigid box with a length of L = 1.00 nm and for the quantum state with quantum number n=4, where is the particle most likely to be found along the box's length?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/8 nm, 3/8 nm, 5/8 nm, 7/8 nm
B
1/8 nm, 2/8 nm, 3/8 nm, 4/8 nm
C
1/6 nm, 3/6 nm, 5/6 nm, 7/6 nm
D
1/6 nm, 2/6 nm, 3/6 nm, 4/6 nm