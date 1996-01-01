28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Magnets and Magnetic Fields
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton projected into a region of a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 4.20 × 10-3 T is subjected to a magnetic force of magnitude 5.00 × 10-15 N. The angle between the proton's velocity and the direction of the magnetic field is 45.0°. What is the proton speed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.11 × 104m/s
B
4.41 × 104m/s
C
1.05 × 107m/s
D
5.19× 107m/s