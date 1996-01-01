24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal spherical ball of radius 5 cm carries a charge of 50 nC. Determine the electric field (E) at a distance of 0.01 cm from the outer surface of the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E = 0 N/C
B
E = 2.50 × 102 N/C
C
E = 4.80 × 103 N/C
D
E = 1.79 × 105 N/C