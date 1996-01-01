25. Electric Potential
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two equal and large metallic sheets are charged with opposite charges to the same magnitude. The separation of the sheets is 54 mm. Determine the magnitude of the electric field between the two plates given that the surface charge density on each sheet is 20.2 nC/m2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.23 × 102 N/C
B
4.22 × 104 N/C
C
2.28 × 103 N/C
D
4.56 × 103 N/C