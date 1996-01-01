19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A science class wants to study percentage error in measured quantities using a silver cube. They purchase silver worth $100 at a cost of $19.94 per ounce. 1.000 ounce is equal to 28.35 g. The silver is to be molded into a cube that is used to determine the density of silver. What is the theoretical length of the cube?
A science class wants to study percentage error in measured quantities using a silver cube. They purchase silver worth $100 at a cost of $19.94 per ounce. 1.000 ounce is equal to 28.35 g. The silver is to be molded into a cube that is used to determine the density of silver. What is the theoretical length of the cube?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.89 cm
B
2.38 cm
C
3.68 cm
D
11.4 cm