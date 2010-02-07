24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two square plates, each with a side of 5.0 cm, are separated by a distance of 2.0 mm. The plates are charged to ±15 nC, creating a uniform electric field between them. A proton is initially at rest near the negative plate. Due to the electric field, it accelerates towards the negative plate. Calculate the speed with which the proton must be shot to just reach the positive plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 × 1011 m/s
B
6.7 × 105 m/s
C
6.0 × 106 m/s
D
5.2 × 105 m/s