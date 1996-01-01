For a normalized wave function ψ(y) describing a particle, (|ψ|2)dy is the probability of finding the speck within the limits y and y + dy. A box has rigid boundaries at y = 0 and y = L. The normalized wave function of the speck in the box is ψ n (y)=√(2/L)•sin⁡[(nπy/L)] with possible values of n being n = 1,2,3... In the first excited state: i) At which values of y in the range 0 ≤ y ≤ L will the speck never exist? ii) what values of y have the maximum probability of finding the speck? iii) Do the values in i) and ii) agree or differ with these curves?