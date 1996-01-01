33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the focal length required for the objective lens of a microscope to attain an approximate total magnification of 800x, when used alongside an eyepiece with a focal length of 4.5 cm, assuming a tube length of 200 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5 mm
B
1.4 mm
C
7.2 mm
D
4.5 mm