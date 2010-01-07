0. Math Review
Math Review
0. Math Review Math Review
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A quantum particle has energy levels in a 1D box of length 0.87 nm: E n = 12.5 eV and E n+1 = 18.9 eV. Find the particle's mass and also identify the particle.
A quantum particle has energy levels in a 1D box of length 0.87 nm: E n = 12.5 eV and E n+1 = 18.9 eV. Find the particle's mass and also identify the particle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.1 × 10-31 kg, particle is an electron
B
1.7 × 10-27 kg, particle is a proton
C
1.7 × 10-27 kg, particle is a neutron
D
6.6 × 10-27 kg, it is an alpha particle.