13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Energy of Rolling Motion
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arod of length 1.36 m and mass 73.0 kg has one of its ends attached to the shaft of an electric motor. When the motor is switched on, the shaft supplies a uniform torque of magnitude 182 N•m to the rod that is initially at rest. Determine the instantaneous power delivered by the shaft at the moment when the rod completes 8 revolutions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
986 W
B
1456 W
C
3668 W
D
9.03 W
E
22.8 W
F
33.6 W
G
1831 W