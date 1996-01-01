0. Math Review
Math Review
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nuclear engineer studies a spherical sample of Plutonium-239 (239Pu) with a 19,816 kg/m³ density. The sample exhibits an activity of 1.3 Ci. Given that the half-life of Plutonium-239 is 24,000 years, what is the radius of the Plutonium-239 sphere?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.5 mm
B
3.3 mm
C
5.4 mm
D
6.3 mm