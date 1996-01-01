4. 2D Kinematics
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Lori River is a river that is known for its unusual width of 3 km. It flows towards north at a speed of 1.8 m/s. John tried riding their OppBoat, which is a boat that is used to cross the opposite sides of the river. The boat operator drives the OppBoat due west with a velocity of 7 m/s relative to the water. What is John's velocity (magnitude and direction) relative to the earth?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.45 m/s, 6.2° north of east
B
11.45 m/s, 12.1° north of west
C
7.23 m/s, 14.4° north of west
D
15.35 m/s, 17.8° north of east