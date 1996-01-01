A toy car track consists successively of a 30 cm straight inclined downhill section making an angle of 10° with the horizontal, a 70 cm horizontal section, and a 50 cm uphill section making an angle of 20° with the horizontal. All the sections are frictionless. A car is released from rest at the top of the 30 cm downhill. What is the distance traveled by the car along the 20° uphill?