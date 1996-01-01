A student totally fills the space between parallel capacitor plates with a square piece of glass. The capacitor has a capacitance of 75 nF and is permanently connected to a 9V battery. Glass has a dielectric constant of K = 7. i) Calculate the supplementary charge that will flow onto the plates due to the insertion of the piece of glass. ii) Calculate the charge generated on each side of the glass piece, and iii) determine the impact of the glass piece on the electric field between the plates.