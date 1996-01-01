30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The magnetic field is increasing at a rate of 0.0500 T/s through a circular solenoid of a radius of 10 cm. A square loop of length 30cm is centered about the axis of the solenoid. Determine the emf induced in the loop
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.00 × 10-3 V
B
1.57 × 10-3 V
C
5.27 × 10-3 V
D
6.28 × 10-4 V