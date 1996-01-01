A hydraulic system has various parts like a barrel, rod, and piston. The piston fits tightly in the barrel and movements involve hydraulic oil and piston pushing on each other encased in the barrel. Take the temperature of the hydraulic system to vary between 10°C and 180 °C, and that linear expansion coefficients are constant for the entire temperature range. If an aluminum piston fits in a copper barrel at 10°C, will the hydraulic work at the higher operating temperatures? Why?