20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hydraulic system has various parts like a barrel, rod, and piston. The piston fits tightly in the barrel and movements involve hydraulic oil and piston pushing on each other encased in the barrel. Take the temperature of the hydraulic system to vary between 10°C and 180 °C, and that linear expansion coefficients are constant for the entire temperature range. If an aluminum piston fits in a copper barrel at 10°C, will the hydraulic work at the higher operating temperatures? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, aluminum expands more than copper
B
No, copper expands more than aluminum
C
Yes, copper expands more than aluminum
D
No, aluminum expands more than copper
E
Cannot be determined without testing experimentally