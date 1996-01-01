10. Conservation of Energy
Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experimental procedure for determining the force constant of a spring uses a compressed spring to shoot a 50 g cube at 40 degrees above the horizontal. A spring compressed by 25 cm projects the cube to a flat bench raised by 1.0 m above the launch point. The cube covers a horizontal distance of 4.0 m before landing on the bench. Determine the spring's force constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.69 N/m
B
1.42 N/m
C
6.45 N/m
D
25.8 N/m