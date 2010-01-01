30. Induction and Inductance
30. Induction and Inductance Faraday's Law
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the current, I, at t = 8.0 s for a solenoid with 12 turns and a resistance of R = 0.8 Ω. This solenoid is positioned within a magnetic field that varies with time as B = 0.040t + 0.013 t2 Teslas. The field is directed perpendicular to the plane of the solenoid, which has a radius of 3.0 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.6 × 10-4 A
B
4.8 × 10-2 A
C
6.7 × 10-4 A
D
1.1 × 10-2 A