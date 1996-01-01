9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A constant horizontal force F is applied to a 60.0 kg desk, moving it 6 m on a horizontal floor with zero acceleration. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the desk and the floor is 0.5. The work done on the desk by the force F is:
A constant horizontal force F is applied to a 60.0 kg desk, moving it 6 m on a horizontal floor with zero acceleration. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the desk and the floor is 0.5. The work done on the desk by the force F is:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
180 J
B
294 J
C
1764 J
D
3528 J