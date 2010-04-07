36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton gun fires a beam of 1.2 × 10 4 protons. The probability density for a proton passing through a proton detector is shown below. Determine the estimated number of protons that will hit a 0.65 mm-wide band of the detector at y = 1.0 mm. Assume that all the protons pass through the detector slit.
A proton gun fires a beam of 1.2 × 10 4 protons. The probability density for a proton passing through a proton detector is shown below. Determine the estimated number of protons that will hit a 0.65 mm-wide band of the detector at y = 1.0 mm. Assume that all the protons pass through the detector slit.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.8 × 10-4
B
4.7 × 10-4
C
4.7 × 10-2
D
9.8 × 10-2