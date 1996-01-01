30. Induction and Inductance
Motional EMF
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aluminium rod of length 8.0 cm is moved through a magnetic field perpendicular to the rod, resulting in a potential difference of 0.040 V across the rod. Determine the strength and direction (inward or outward of the page) of the magnetic field in this scenario.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.167 T, outward of the page
B
0.167 T, inward of the page
C
1.50 T, inward of the page
D
1.50 T, outward of the page