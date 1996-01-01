25. Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two hollow plastic globes of radius 4.50 cm and 8.40 cm are concentric with each other. The globe of radius 4.50cm has a charge of -12.5 nC distributed evenly on its surface. Similarly, the other globe has a charge of +8.25 nC evenly distributed over its surface. If the electric potential is zero at an infinitely large distance, determine the resultant electric potential from the two globes at i) r = 0 cm ii) r = 6.00 cm iii) r = 8.40 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 3.38 kV ii) 2.76 kV iii) 2.20 kV
B
i) 0 kV ii) -1.87 kV iii) -0.455 kV
C
i) -1.61 kV ii) -0.990 kV iii) -0.455 kV
D
i) 0 kV ii) 1.87 kV iii) 2.20 kV