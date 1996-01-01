26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitance Using Calculus
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Capacitance Using Calculus
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though spherical capacitors are very practical, we can still predict their capacitance theoretically. Derive an expression for the capacitance of the assembly of two hollowed conducting balls of diameter d1 (outer ball) and d2 (inner ball) that form a spherical capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(4πε0)(1/d2 - 1/d1) -1
B
(2πε0)(1/d1 - 1/d2) -1
C
(2πε0)(1/d2 - 1/d1) -1
D
(2πε0q)(1/d2 - 1/d1) -1