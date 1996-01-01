- 0. Math Review(0)
Gauss' Law: Videos & Practice Problems
Gauss' Law Practice Problems
A rod of radius B is charged to a linear charge density λ. The volume charge density inside the rod (b ≤ B) is described by ρ (b) = bρ0 / B, where ρ0 is some unknown constant and ρ(b) has units C/m3. The charge on a volume element dV is dq = ρ dV. To get the total charge (Q = λY), we integrate dq = ρ dV over the entire length (Y) of the rod from zero to the radial length B. Determine the value of ρ0 in terms of λ and B. Hint: Find the volume of an element dV of length Y, radius b, and thickness db.
A bar of length 1.5L is placed parallel to the x-axis. The origin point on the x-axis is located at (3L/4) and is measured from the left end of the bar. The charge on the bar varies as λ=b|x|, where the constant "b" has the units of C/m2. Sketch a graph of λ versus x for the total length of the rod.
Charged organic matter is used to cast a sphere of radius 125 mm and has a total charge of 60 nC. Assuming that there is even charge distribution, calculate the charge enclosed by a spherical surface with a radius of i) 20 mm and ii) 60 mm.
An infinitely long metal bar has a linear charge density λ. An electron orbits the bar at 1.7 × 108 revolutions per minute. If the orbital radius is 0.028 m, determine the numerical value of the linear charge density λ.
A straight wire of length 0.10 m has a nonuniform charge density given by ρ(r) = 6e(-r/5 m) nC/m, where r is the distance measured from the center of the wire. Calculate the total charge on the wire.
A bar of length 1.5L lies parallel to the x-axis. The origin (of the x-axis) is located at 0.75L, measured from the left end. The bar has a varying charge density λ= c|x|, where the constant c has units C/m2. Express c in terms of the total charge on the bar, Q, and the bar's length L.
A long wire has a nonuniform charge density described by the function λ(x) = λ₀(2x/L)², where x is the distance from the end of the wire, and L is the total length of the wire. Express λ₀ in terms of the total charge Q and the length L of the wire.
A spherical ball with a charge of -6 µC is placed at the center of a hollow sphere. The hollow sphere has a charge of +12 µC. Illustrate the direction of electric field vectors inside and outside the hollow sphere.
The figure below shows that the electric field through each of the five faces of a pyramid-shaped object is constant. The pyramid-shaped object in question has four triangular faces with equal area A and a base with area 1.2 A. The electric fields, E1, E2, E3, E4. and E5 are perpendicular to the faces A1, A2, A3, A4, and A5 respectively. Determine whether the pyramid object contains positive, negative, or zero charges and explain your answer using the concept of electric flux.
Use Gauss's law and the principle of superposition to determine the magnitude of the electric fields in regions (i) P, (ii) Q, (iii) R, and (iv) S. Thethree infinite charged sheets are placed in a horizontal arrangement as shown in the figure below.
Two charges, q₁ and q₂, are located at positions x = -0.2 m and x = +0.2 m, respectively. The charges have magnitudes of -8 μC and +2 μC, respectively. Determine the total electric flux through a cube of side 0.5 m centered at i) the origin ii) x = 0.3 m.
A long, positively charged wire of radius r1 is surrounded by a coaxial conducting cylindrical shell of radius r2 carrying an equal negative charge. The charge per unit length on the wire is λ (C/m).
i. Derive the expression for the electric field between the wire and the cylinder.
ii. Find the potential difference between the wire (at r1) and the cylinder (at r2).
Hint: Use the relationship between the electric field and potential, assuming radial symmetry.