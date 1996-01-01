A soil scientist observes the rise of water in a narrow cylindrical tube inserted into a soil sample, which is covered with surface water. Given the density of water ρ, the surface tension of water γ, and the radius of the tube r, what is the expression for the height h (the height above the surface of the water on the soil) to which water rises in the tube? For simplicity, assume that the water wets the tube and the top water surface inside the tube is completely level.