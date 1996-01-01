Refraction Of Light Practice Problems
Consider a person placing a 1.5 cm-thick vegetable oil layer on a horizontal glass surface. A laser beam in the air strikes the oil at 40° from normal. What direction does the laser beam travel when it enters the glass? (Assume the refractive index of oil is 1.47).
A sound wave is traveling in dry pine wood at a frequency of 1200 Hz. Determine the frequency of an electromagnetic wave traveling in a vacuum with an identical wavelength to the sound wave. In dry pine, the speed of sound is 3500 m/s.
A scientist conducts an experiment to determine the refractive index of a transparent optical cylinder. A diode laser beam with a wavelength of 980 nm in the air is directed through the cylinder and travels a distance of 1.25 m in 6.45 ns. Using this data, calculate the wavelength of the laser inside the cylinder.
A linear gradient refractive index (linear GRIN) is a type of GRIN material where the refractive index changes linearly with distance. Suppose that the refractive index of a linear GRIN increases at a constant rate between 1.48 (point A) and 1.56 (point B). A and B lie on the horizontal axis and the distance separating points A and B is 3.5 cm. Calculate the time needed for an electromagnetic wave to travel between points A and B.
A tourist drops a coin vertically into a wishing well of height 80.0 cm that is totally filled with a liquid of refractive index n. The coin is dropped 26.0 cm from the well's border. However, when the tourist looks in from the same border, the coin appears 38.0 cm from the well's border. Determine n.