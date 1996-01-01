Math Review Practice Problems

During a nuclear plant accident, a 25 kg dog becomes accidentally contaminated with 0.13 Ci of the released radioactive strontium . The ingested strontium substitutes the calcium in the bones since the two elements are chemically identical and can be stored for a long period of time. Consider that the half-life is 29.1 years, the energy absorbed by the bones from each decay equals 0.546 Mev, and the electrons' relative biological effectiveness (RBE) factor is 1.25. i) Over the course of two weeks, what is the absorbed dose in rad and its equivalent in rem? ii) The energy released during the decay is higher than 0.546 MeV. Explain why some of the energy of the decay is not absorbed by the bones.