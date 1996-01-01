- 0. Math Review(0)
Positive (Upward) Launch: Videos & Practice Problems
Positive (Upward) Launch Practice Problems
An egg drop project is launched from the top of a skyscraper that is 250 meters tall. The protective container holding the egg is given an initial velocity of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 50.0° with respect to the horizontal. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the velocity of the protective container at the instant it hits the ground.
An athlete throws a javelin from ground level with an initial speed of 18.0 m/s. To achieve a horizontal distance of 30.0 meters, there are two possible angles of release. For each of these angles, find the maximum height the javelin reaches during its flight.
An archer shoots an arrow at a target that is level with the arrow at release. The arrow is shot at an angle of 30.0° above the horizontal and hits the target 70.0 m away. Calculate the initial speed of the arrow.
A water balloon is released from a stationary hot air balloon that is 100 meters above the ground as shown below. The water balloon is released with an initial velocity of 15.0 m/s at an angle of 30.0° from the horizontal. Calculate the magnitude of the velocity of the water balloon at the instant it lands.
A flare is launched from a stationary boat 15 meters above the water, with an initial velocity of 20.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0° with respect to the horizontal as shown. Calculate the angle made by the velocity vector with the horizontal as the flare lands in the water.
A stone is thrown from a bridge with an initial velocity of 12.0 m/s at an angle of 60.0° above the horizontal. The bridge is 30 meters above a river. Calculate the maximum height above the river reached by the stone.
A soccer player kicks a ball, launching it into the air at the moment the clock starts ticking (t=0) as shown. The ball has an initial velocity of 20 m/s, directed at an upward angle of 45° above ground. Meanwhile, a goalkeeper stands ready, positioned 50 m away from the point of the kick. From the perspective of the kick-off point, the goalkeeper's direct line of sight to the home spot forms a horizontal angle of 30° with the plane of the ball's flight path. Determine the speed and direction the goalkeeper must move in to intercept the ball at the same height from which it was initially kicked. Give the angle with respect to the goalkeeper's line of sight to the kickpoint. Hint: Use laws of sines and cosines
A parkour athlete jumps from the edge of one building to land on another building 1.5 s later, 3.5 m away horizontally to the right. The second building is 3.0 m lower than the first. Considering the athlete as a particle, find the athlete's initial velocity v0 , at the moment of the jump.
An archer aims to hit a target on a tower, with the center of the target being 18.0 m above the ground and 50.0 m away horizontally as shown. The archer releases the arrow from a height of 1.5 m. To ensure the arrow hits the target with a purely horizontal velocity component for a precision strike, what must be the horizontal speed of the arrow as it hits the target?