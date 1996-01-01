Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges Practice Problems
Non-ideal power supplies are used to power the circuit shown. The emf of the power supplies is 9.0 V, and 4.00 V. Determine the terminal voltage of the 9.0 V power supply.
Two non-ideal power sources are used to power the circuit shown below. Determine the magnitude and direction of the current in the circuit.
An appliance is subjected to a current that follows the current-time relationship 22A - (0.21A/s2)t2. Determine the constant current that can transport the same charge within 10.0 s.
The electric current flowing through an element in a circuit follows the relation 30A - (0.25 A/s2)t2. Determine the coulomb of charge that passes a fixed point in the element within 12.0 s.
A nearly ideal ammeter is used in the circuit shown. What is the potential difference across the cell terminals?
A circuit constructed from an ideal ammeter is shown below. What is the current through the 10.0 Ω resistor?