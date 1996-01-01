Inertial Reference Frames Practice Problems
Positrons (the mass of the positron is 9.11 × 10-31 kg and its charge +1.6 ×10-19 C ) emitted during a β+ decay emission of carbon 11 are sent toward a neutral copper (Z = 29) foil. During the head-on-collision, the positrons elastically scattered by copper. The distance from the center of copper at which a positron stops is 1.33 × 10-10 m. Calculate i) the potential energy in eV of the positron when it momentarily stops. Calculate ii) the initial kinetic energy and iii) the initial speed of the positron.
A nuclear scientist fired alpha particles with 6 MeV kinetic energy directly at a gold foil. During the head-on-collision, the charged alpha particles are elastically scattered by the gold atom that remains at rest. i) Determine the minimum distance (d) that can be reached between an alpha particle and the gold nucleus (Z = 79). ii) At this minimal distance, find the force (F) acting on an alpha particle.
What is the electrical potential difference required to accelerate a doubly ionized helium atom (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) so that it has the same (i) wavelength or (ii) energy as 0.01 nm X-ray radiation?
A 2.25-g projectile is released from an air gun with a speed of 820 m/s. i) What is its de Broglie wavelength? ii) Does the projectile behave like a wave?
A proton (mp=1.67 × 10-27 kg) and a helium nucleus (mHe= 6.64 × 10-27 kg) have the same de Broglie wavelength. The speed of the proton is 2.75 × 105 m/s. Calculate the speed of the helium nucleus.
Alpha particles striking beryllium atoms cause the release of neutrons. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of a neutron (m = 1.674 × 10-27 kg) released with a kinetic energy of 4.0 MeV from the beryllium disintegration reaction.
During an experiment, a physicist used a proton gun to fire protons at a speed of v. If the proton de Broglie wavelength is 0.49 nm, calculate the proton's (i) momentum (p) and (ii) kinetic energy (K). For ii), give your answer in joules and electron volts.
What is the energy, in electron volts, of an X-ray photon used in dental radiography if it has a 0.250 nm wavelength?
The carbon-14 nucleus decays, releasing an electron and an antineutrino. Suppose the electron is emitted at a speed of 7.9 × 107 m/s. i) Calculate the de Broglie wavelength of the emitted electron. ii) What is the de Broglie wavelength of a positively charged hydrogen atom moving at the same speed?
Consider a vertical screen placed at 1.50 m from a narrow slit through which a horizontal beam of light passes. The wavelength of light is 560 nm and the slit width is 0.0625 mm(i) For each photon in the beam determine the least uncertainty in the vertical component of momentum. (ii) Calculate the width of the diffraction pattern for which a maximum number of photons will pass through the slit.
Determine the ionization energy of a hypothetical element that exhibits the energy levels shown in the figure below.
Draw an energy level diagram for Li2+. Label the energy of the level that marks ionization on the diagram.
The figure below shows the wave function of an electron in the first excited state, Ψ 2(x), inside an infinite quantum well. Plot the electron probability density.
Consider a particle confined along the y direction and characterized by the following wave function:
Ψ(y)=Ψ0√(1 -y2/4 mm 2) if |y| ≤ 2.0 mm and Ψ(y)=0 if |y| ≥ 2.0 mm.
Determine the probability of locating the particle within a distance of 0.50 mm from y=0.0 mm.
The wave function of a certain particle is given by the function:
Ψ(x) = (√(0.3) cm (-1/2)) (x / 5 cm) if |x| ≤ 5.0 cm and Ψ(x) = 0 if |x| ≥ 5.0 cm.
Determine the probability of locating the particle between x = -2.0 cm and x = +2.0 cm, and illustrate your answer by marking the corresponding region on the probability density graph.
An 18-nm long box, divided into 3-nm and 15-nm sections by a removable partition, contains an electron at its third energy level (n=2) inside the smaller region. After temporary partition removal and reinsertion, the electron is in the larger section. What's its new quantum state?
An electron has the following energies: (i) 0.60 eV, (ii) 1.40 eV, and (iii) 1.80 eV. Determine the penetration distance for this electron in a potential well of depth U0=4.00 eV.
A molecule with O-H bond absorbs infrared light at a wavelength of 2.9 micrometers (μm). Calculate the energy for the first three states of vibration for this O-H bond.
Calculate the principle quantum number for a glycerol droplet with a radius of 1.2 μm while it moves in a 22 μm long box at a speed of 1.2 μm/s. (Assume the density of glycerol is 1261 kg/m3).
An electron is confined within a one-dimensional rigid box with a length of 0.159 nm, approximately thrice the Bohr radius. Determine the three lowest electron energy levels.
Identify the wavelengths in the atom's emission spectrum due to quantum shifts between its three lowest energy states. Considering the atom as an electron trapped in a one-dimensional box of 0.159 nm, about three times the Bohr radius. Label each wavelength as λn→m to indicate the specific transition.
In a rigid box with a length of L = 1.00 nm and for the quantum state with quantum number n=4, where is the particle most likely to be found along the box's length?
In a finite potential well with a width of 2 nm and a depth of 20 eV, determine the probability ratio between finding the particle within a small interval δx at a position x=L+0.5η and finding it within the same interval at position x=L.
Consider a one-dimensional crystal lattice of copper ions with an equilibrium spacing of 0.25 nm. The copper ions have mass m, and charge e, and are arranged in a regular pattern. Determine the energies of these ions' three lowest vibrational states within the lattice. Consider the net electric force on the middle charge is given approximately by F = - e2•x/[d3•π•ε0]i where d is the distance between the adjacent charges.
Within a 1D box of length 8 nm, a quantum particle exhibits energy levels: En = 17.3 eV and En+1 = 23.8 eV. Create an energy-level diagram, indicating all levels from 1 to n+1, while labeling each level with its respective energy value.
Within a 1D container measuring 12 fm, a quantum particle exhibits energy levels: En = 20.8 MeV and En+1 = 28.6 MeV. Create a visual representation of the wave function at the (n+1)th energy level (En+1).
Consider the decay of two unstable isotopes, 14C and 13N. Determine the decay mode and identify the daughter nucleus for each isotope.
Polonium-218 decays by alpha emission and has a half-life of 3.1 minutes. A nuclear research laboratory with a 5.0 g sphere of 218Po wishes to use the sphere for heating 2005 liters of water to generate electricity. Determine the time taken to heat the water from 20°C to its boiling point at 100°C. Useful data: mPo-218 = 218.008966 u, mPb-214 = 213.999804 u, mHe = 4.002603, the specific heat of water is 4190 J/kg•°C.
A bag is filled with two radioactive isotopes: NA = 40% and NB = 60%. The half-life of isotope A is 6.00 × 108 yr, and the half-life of isotope B is 3.20 × 109 yr. After a time t, percentages of the nuclides are NA = 2.70% and NB = 97.3%. What is the value of t?
A particle localized in the region 0 ≤ y ≤ X obeys the wave function shown below. The value of the wave function outside these boundaries is zero. What is the probability of locating the particle in the limits 0 ≤ y ≤ X.
Particle in the 1D space −2 dm ≤ x ≤ 2 dm obeys the function ψ(y)= a√(3 - 0.5y 2). If there are 162 particles in the range −2 dm ≤ x ≤2 dm, how many particles are in the range -1 dm ≤ x ≤ 1 dm?
Consider the potential-energy function U(x) of a particle, as illustrated in Figure. By solving the Schrödinger equation, it is determined that two quantum states have energies of E4 = 1.2 eV (for n = 4) and E 7 = 2.8 eV (for n = 7). Redraw the Figure to include the graph's energy lines representing these n=4 and n=7 states.
A scanning tunneling microscope (STM) is a powerful tool for imaging the surface of a material down to individual atoms with high resolution. Determine by what factor the tunneling current increase if the nickel atom has a height of 0.032 nm and its work function is Φw= 5.15 eV. The barrier's width is 0.41 nm.
In an STM, the tunneling probability is very sensitive to the distance between the probe and the surface. Consider a sodium atom with a work function of Φw= 2.8 eV. The gap from the sodium surface to the STM probe is 0.47 nm. If we can accurately detect an 8.0% current change, determine the smallest height change that this STM can detect.
Carbon (14C), an isotope of carbon, decays into Nitrogen ( 14N), a stable isotope of nitrogen, in the reaction below via beta decay.
14 C → 14 N + e⁻ + νe
Determine the total kinetic energy (ignoring antineutrino) in the appropriate unit (MeV, GeV, TeV) of the Nitrogen (14N) and the electron.
Iodine (131I), which is initially at rest, decays into xenon (131Xe) through the emission of a beta particle, in this case, an electron. The decay is :
¹³¹I → ¹³¹Xe + e⁻
Formulate an equation for the conservation of relativistic energy in this decay in terms of masses of iodine (mᵢ), xenon (mₓ), and the electron (mₑ), along with their relativistic factors (xenon(γₓ) and the electron (γₑ)).
The simplified (ignoring the antineutrino) equation for the decay of cobalt-60 (initially at rest) into nickel-60 is:
60Co → 60Ni + e⁻
Formulate an equation that represents the relativistic momentum conservation for this decay. Your equation should be in terms of speed (v).
An oscillating mass (m) is described by the wave function ψ(y) = Dyexp (−y²/d²). The wave function holds for energy levels with E = 0. Plot the wave function.
Determine the probability that a 2p electron in the hydrogen atom will be found at a distance r > aB from the nucleus. The 2P electron's wave function is .
The probability density of a proton passing through a rectangular slit and hitting a detector at position y is shown below. Determine the probability that a proton hits the detector between y = 0.25 mm and y = 0.50 mm.
The wave function of the hydrogen ground state is given by: Ψ(r) = (1/√(πa₀ 3)) e(-r/a₀) where Ψ(r) represents the wave function, a₀ is the Bohr radius, and r is the distance from the proton. Plot the wave function and the probability density as functions of r/a₀.
The motion of a particle follows ψ(y)= a√(8 - 2y2). The wave function exists in the range -2 nm≤ y ≤ 2 nm and decays to zero for other values of y. The unit of y is nm. Plot |ψ(x)|2 for the interval −2.5 nm≤x≤2.5 nm, giving appropriate numerical labels on the axes.
A particle restricted in the region 0 ≤ y ≤ 1.00 nm follows the wave function plotted below. The value of the wave function outside these limits is zero. Sketch a well-labeled graph of the probability density.
The Quantum harmonic oscillator is the quantum-mechanical analog to the classical harmonic oscillator. Consider the scenario in which a harmonic oscillator absorbs a 5.41 μm photon and jumps from the (n = 2) energy level to the third (n = 3) energy level. Find the wavelength of the photon that is absorbed when this oscillator moves from the n = 3 energy level to the n = 4 energy level, and n = 2 to n = 4 also determine the angular frequency of the equivalent Newtonian oscillator.
A quantum-mechanical space is 2.80 × 10-10 m long. Determine the de Broglie wavelength and momentum magnitude for an electron confined in the space for the first two possible values of n.
Assume a board is a box of width 2.1 m and a sphere of mass 165 g is treated like a particle inside the box. Assume the sphere moves by sliding with negligible friction such that it has zero rotational kinetic energy. i) determine the least energy of the particle. ii) Using the equation for translational kinetic energy, determine the speed of the particle iii) determine the time required for the sphere to cover the width of the board.
A wave function is described by ψ(y) = Bsin(2ky). i) Using k = 2π/λ and given that B is a positive real number, determine the first three (non-negative) values least of y that have the highest probability of finding the particle that obeys the wave function. Justify your reasoning. ii) Determine the first three (non-negative) least values of y that have zero probability. Justify your reasoning.
Model a table as a box of width 1.35 m. A sphere of mass 168 g slides on the table such that it has zero rotational kinetic energy. i) calculate the energy difference for the n = 1 and n = 3 states (treat the sphere as a particle in a box). ii) Do you feel that quantum mechanical effects are significant for the sphere on the table?
A proton whose momentum has a magnitude of 6.20 × 10-22 kg•m/s moves freely in space in the positive x-direction. Determine the proton's one-dimensional time-dependent wave function.
The wave function ψ(x) = Ae-βx2 describes a quantum particle. The constants A and β are real and positive. Explain the effect of decreasing β on i) uncertainty in the particle's position ii) uncertainty in the particle's momentum.
Iron has the greatest binding energy per nucleon at about 8.8 MeV. A neutron with this ground-state energy is to be confined in a region of space. Determine the width of the region. The radius of the iron nucleus is about 4 femtometer. How does the width of the box compare to the radius of the iron nucleus?
For a normalized wave function ψ(y) describing a particle, (|ψ|2)dy is the probability of finding the speck within the limits y and y + dy. A box has rigid boundaries at y = 0 and y = L. The normalized wave function of the speck in the box is ψn(y)=√(2/L)•sin[(nπy/L)] with possible values of n being n = 1,2,3... In the first excited state: i) At which values of y in the range 0 ≤ y ≤ L will the speck never exist? ii) what values of y have the maximum probability of finding the speck? iii) Do the values in i) and ii) agree or differ with these curves?
The transmission coefficient T describes the probability of a particle tunneling through a barrier. Find the transmission coefficient for a particle to get through a potential barrier of height Uo = 11 eV. When the particle's mass is m = 9.11 × 10-31 kg, it's kinetic energy E is 8 eV, and the width of the square barrier is L = 0.50 nm.
A potential barrier has a square geometry. Its length is 0.32 nm, and its energy is 36 eV. An electron with an initial kinetic energy of 28 eV is shot toward the barrier. i) Determine the probability of the electron tunneling through the barrier. ii) A neutron is shot toward the barrier with the same initial kinetic energy. Determine the probability that it will tunnel through the barrier.
How does the de Broglie wavelength for the first three states (n=1,2 &3) of an electron trapped in a 4.20 × 10-10 m wide infinite potential well compare to the width of the box?
A containment chamber is 0.470 nm wide. i) Determine the energy required to excite an electron from the second excited state to the fourth excited state. ii) If a single photon has sufficient energy to excite the electron to make the transition in part i), what is the wavelength of the photon?
A one-dimensional region of space is used to confine an electron. The ground state energy of the electron in that region is 3.20 eV. Determine the wavelength of a photon required to excite the electron to the third excited state.
The kinetic energy of a proton is 7.10 eV. The proton approaches a barrier whose potential is 12.2 eV. Determine the probability of tunneling for the following thickness of the barrier. i) 2.0 pm ii) 4.0 pm
The wave function that describes the state of the particle when it's in the second energy level (n=2) is given by:Ψ2(x)=A2xe−x2/2b2 . Find the value of the normalization constant A2 in terms of b.
A quantum oscillator with a mass of m obeys the wave function ψ(y) = By2 exp (−y²/b²) for all permissible energy levels where E = 0. Determine the most likely position(s) to find the particle.
What fraction of the typical nuclear radius (5.0 fm) can a proton, confined within the nuclear potential well with an energy of En = -12 MeV, penetrate into the classically forbidden region? Consider the top of the well is at 0 MeV.
Consider the following scenario: an electron (m = 9.109 × 10-31 kg) with an energy level 1.6 MeV lower than the energy barrier's peak. The width of the barrier is 8.6 fm. Calculate the probability that the electron will succeed in quantum tunneling through this energy barrier.
A material scientist uses a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) to image the surface of a material. If the material under observation is gold (Φw= 4.9eV) determine the probability that an electron will tunnel through a 0.38 nm vacuum gap from the gold surface to the STM probe.
Evaluate whether ψ(x)=Aψ1(x)+Bψ2(x) is a valid solution to the Schrödinger equation, consider ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are also solutions for the same potential energy U(x).
Determine the values of n and n+1 for a particle trapped in a 1D box of 11 fm length, with given energy levels En at 30.8 MeV and the next energy level E n+1 at 52.3 MeV.
Electrons are confined within a quantum box and release photons with a wavelength of 1600 nm during the transition from the 4th energy level to the 3rd. What is the length of the box that confines the electrons?
An electron is trapped within a potential well, which is created by a carbon nanotube. The spring constant associated with this nanotube is 1.5 N/m. The electron transitions from the 5th quantum energy level down to the 3rd quantum energy level. What is the wavelength of the photon that is emitted as a result of this quantum jump?
An electron is confined within a harmonic oscillator potential characterized by a spring constant of 11.0 N/m. The electron is initially at the lowest energy level, also known as the ground state. Determine the maximum wavelength, in nanometers, of a photon that the electron can absorb to make a transition to the first excited state.
In three different situations where tunneling probabilities are (i) 12%, (ii) 1.2%, and (iii) 0.12%, find the energy of an electron encountering a 1.5 nm wide potential-energy barrier that is 6.0 eV in height.
A 40Potassium isotope decay equation is 40K + e- → Y + ν. Identify the unknown isotope Y in the above decay.
Consider there exists a hydrogen-like atom. Find its normalization constant for the 1s radial wave function.
Consider a cosmic explorer on a mission to study a distant exoplanet located 5.5 ly away from Earth. They travel in a spacecraft that moves at a speed of 0.50c. Assume that the time needed to accelerate and decelerate is negligible. According to astronomers monitoring this mission from the Earth observation station, what is the estimated journey time?
Determine the speed of an electron before it collides with an erbium atom, assuming that the atom emits a photon with a wavelength (λ) of 794 nm following the collision.
Consider a scenario in which a quartet of electrons are confined within a one-dimensional rigid box, with a width of 0.60 nm (essentially an infinite potential well). Determine the total energy of all four electrons when they are in the ground-state arrangement.
Excited sodium atoms can be in the 3p state before they decay to a lower energy state. If the characteristic time for a 3p sodium atom to decay is 17 nanoseconds, what is the time interval during which 15% of a sample of 3p sodium atoms will decay?
An argon-ion laser is used in a laboratory experiment to produce a pulse of light that lasts for 12 ns and has a power output of 80 MW. If the wavelength of the light emitted is 488 nm, how many argon ions undergo stimulated emission to produce this pulse?
According to classical mechanics, it is possible to determine the energy of an atom if an electron's oscillation frequency is known. A single electron atom has one electron that orbits a nucleus with charge +e at a radius r, with a frequency f and emits a radiation of wavelength 570 nm. Determine the sum of the kinetic and mechanical energy of the electron.
Classical mechanics is based on Newtonian laws of motion and equations. Suppose a simulated atom has a mass of 18 u and a charge of +9e in the nucleus. A particle of mass 2me and charge -2e orbits the nucleus at a distance R. Derive an expression (using given symbols) of the atom's total energy based on Newton's laws only.
Classical mechanics uses Newtonian mechanics to predict certain properties of atoms with a single electron. An atom has a mass of 13u, with a charge of +5e in the nucleus and an electron of charge -e and mass me orbits the nucleus at a radius R. The ionization energy of that atom is measured to be 20.0 eV. Calculate the speed of the electron in the orbit.
An electromagnetic wave of amplitude 14 V/m illuminates a 0.12 mm-wide strip at the position of x1 on a detector. An experimental setup quantifying the incident electromagnetic wave counts 4444 photons incident at x1. The amplitude of the incident wave at position x2 on a 0.12 mm-wide strip of the detector is 21 V/m. Determine the number of photons incident at position x2.
Out of a total of 9.0 × 10 14 photons passing through the slit of a photon detector, 1.5 × 10 12 photons are detected within a 0.08 mm wide band of the detector. Determine the probability density at this position.
A proton gun fires a beam of 1.2 × 10 4 protons. The probability density for a proton passing through a proton detector is shown below. Determine the estimated number of protons that will hit a 0.65 mm-wide band of the detector at y = 1.0 mm. Assume that all the protons pass through the detector slit.
After passing through an opening, a neutron exhibits the probability density shown in the figure below. Determine the probability that the neutron will be detected within a 0.015 mm wide strip at i) y = 0.0 mm and ii) y = -1.0 mm.
A mode-locked fiber laser emits pulses at a wavelength of 1480 nm. Consider a laser pulse that propagates through a photonic crystal waveguide with a bandwidth of 1.8 GHz. Determine the number of oscillations within the minimum pulse duration that can propagate through the waveguide.
A meteor streaks through the Earth's atmosphere, covering 80 km in 500 μs. On Earth, an observer observes it through a telescope. According to the meteor, how long does the journey through Earth's atmosphere take?
Consider an aircraft travelling 5500 km per day across Germany at 230 m/s. The aircraft returns to its starting point 3 days later at the same speed. Has the pilot aged less or more than their colleagues at the airbase?
In reference frame S, known as the "Earth Station Frame," the "Rocket Launch" and the "Signal Reception" occur at the same point in space but 15 μs apart in time. In reference frame S', known as the "Spacecraft Frame," these events are 2800 m apart. Determine the velocity of S' with respect to S.
A spacecraft of mass 18500 kg travels from Earth to explore a planet that is located 650 ly away. The astronauts on the spacecraft aged 25 years during the journey from Earth to the planet. Determine the speed of the spacecraft in terms of c relative to the Earth.
A Martian research station launches a rocket (event A) at a speed of 0.85c relative to Mars. The rocket reaches Deimos, one of Mars's moons (event B). The distance between Mars and Deimos is 23460 km. Determine the separation between events A and B in spacetime. Assume that the motion of the rocket is along a linear trajectory.
A source of coherent and directional light emits a beam of photons (event A) from Earth toward a detector fixed on the surface of Mars. Event B occurs when the beam hits the detector. Calculate the spacetime interval between events A and B. Consider that the distance between Earth and Mars is 2.26 × 10 8 km.
Astrophysicists on Earth detect two significant astronomical events occurring 15 years apart at two different positions in space, separated by 75 light-years. A telescope, moving in space, measures the distance between the two events to be 95 light-years. Determine the time between the two events as it would be measured by the telescope.
A galaxy has a radius of 30000 light-years (ly). A spacecraft traveling through the galaxy perceives the radius of the galaxy to be 125 ly. Determine the time needed, as measured in the galaxy's frame, for the spacecraft to cross the entire galaxy.
X-rays are known to have Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE) values greater than those of the reference cobalt-60 gamma rays. Consider an 8 keV X-ray having an RBE of 1.9. If a 75 kg person is exposed to these X-rays, which interact with 32% of their body and deliver a total dose of 0.45 mSv, how many X-ray photons delivered their energy to the body?
A team of particle physicists is conducting an experiment involving the bombardment of a stationary ²⁰⁸Pb (atomic number = 82) nucleus with alpha particle. The alpha particle needs to have a kinetic energy of 5.00 MeV to initiate the nuclear reaction. If the diameter of the ²⁰⁸Pb nucleus is 14.22 fm, calculate the potential difference through which the alpha particle must be accelerated from an initial velocity to achieve the required kinetic energy. Assume alpha particle to be a point-like mass.