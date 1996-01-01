Wave Functions & Equations of Waves Practice Problems
During a laboratory experiment, a group of students observes the formation of a progressive wave along a string using a simple harmonic oscillator. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The progressive wave function y(x, t) is given by y = 8 mm (sin {[3π (rad/cm) x] - [33π (rad/s) t] } ). The teacher asks the student to find out the i) speed (v), ii) and direction of propagation of the progressive wave.
A student uses a frequency generator and an oscillator to produce a progressive wave along a string. The string has a length of 1.2 m and a mass of 5 g. The produced wave is modeled with the wave function y(x,t) = 12 mm sin([π/2(rad/m) x] - [100π (rad/s) t]). Determine the progressive wave's i) amplitude (A), ii) frequency (f) and iii) wavelength (λ).
A rescue boat equipped with a circular antenna of radius 15 cm moves in a straight line and at a steady speed of 36 km/h away from a lighthouse. A radio beacon installed on the lighthouse radiates a constant 1.2 kW of electromagnetic radiation uniformly in all directions. The boat antenna is directed toward the radio beacon. The boat moves for 10 minutes. Initially, the boat was at a distance of 100 m from the lighthouse. Calculate the energy received by the antenna.