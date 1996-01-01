Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Two blocks are connected by a cord over a pulley. Block A rests on a rough tabletop. Block B has mass mB=2kg and hangs over the edge of the table. The coefficients of friction between Block A and the tabletop are μs=0.6 and μk=0.4. What is the minimum mass Block A can have to keep the system from starting to move?
Two blocks made of different materials, connected by a string, slide down a 30° inclined plane . Block A has mass 8kg, and the coefficient of static friction between Block A and the incline is 0.35. Block B has mass 4kg, and the coefficient of friction between block B and the plane is 0.25. After the blocks are released, find the tension in the cord.
A vertical spring is originally 60 cm long. When you attach a 5 kg object to it, the spring stretches to 70 cm.
(a) Find the force constant on the spring.
(b) You now attach an additional 10 kg to the spring. Find its new length.
(For the multiple choice selection, answer only part (b). Use g=10 m/s2.)