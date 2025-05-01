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Multiple Choice
Which movements are permitted by the elbow joint located between the humerus and the ulna?
A
Flexion and extension
B
Rotation and circumduction
C
Opposition and reposition
D
Abduction and adduction
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the type of joint present at the elbow. The elbow joint is classified as a hinge joint, which is a type of synovial joint.
Step 2: Understand the functional characteristics of hinge joints. Hinge joints primarily allow movement in one plane, specifically flexion (bending) and extension (straightening).
Step 3: Evaluate the movements listed in the options. Flexion and extension are consistent with the movement capabilities of a hinge joint, while other movements like rotation, circumduction, opposition, reposition, abduction, and adduction are not typical for hinge joints.
Step 4: Recall the anatomical structure of the elbow joint. It is formed by the articulation of the humerus (upper arm bone) and the ulna (one of the forearm bones), which supports the hinge-like motion.
Step 5: Conclude that the movements permitted by the elbow joint are flexion and extension, as these are the only movements compatible with the hinge joint's structure and function.