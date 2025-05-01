Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Why is it recommended to warm up your muscles before stretching when preparing to exercise?
A
Warming up decreases muscle flexibility, making stretching less effective.
B
Warming up is only necessary for professional athletes, not for general exercise.
C
Warming up increases blood flow and muscle temperature, reducing the risk of injury during stretching.
D
Warming up causes muscles to contract, preventing overstretching.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of warming up: Warming up prepares the body for physical activity by gradually increasing heart rate, blood flow, and muscle temperature. This helps muscles become more pliable and reduces the risk of injury during stretching or exercise.
Recognize the physiological effects of warming up: Increased muscle temperature enhances the elasticity of muscle fibers, making them more flexible and less prone to tearing during stretching.
Consider the role of blood flow: Warming up increases blood circulation to the muscles, delivering oxygen and nutrients while removing waste products, which optimizes muscle function and reduces stiffness.
Evaluate the risk of injury: Stretching cold muscles can lead to strains or tears because they are less flexible. Warming up minimizes this risk by preparing the muscles for the demands of stretching and exercise.
Apply this knowledge to exercise routines: Incorporate dynamic movements, such as light jogging or arm circles, as part of a warm-up to safely prepare muscles for stretching and subsequent physical activity.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan