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Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins are found within a sarcomere?
A
Collagen
B
Actin
C
Keratin
D
Elastin
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a sarcomere: A sarcomere is the functional unit of a muscle fiber, responsible for contraction. It contains specific proteins that interact to facilitate this process.
Identify the key proteins involved in muscle contraction within the sarcomere: The primary proteins are actin (thin filaments) and myosin (thick filaments). Other associated proteins include tropomyosin and troponin, which regulate the interaction between actin and myosin.
Review the given options: Collagen, Keratin, Elastin, and Actin. Collagen is a structural protein found in connective tissues, not in the sarcomere. Keratin is a protein found in hair, nails, and skin, not in muscle tissue. Elastin is a protein that provides elasticity to tissues like skin and blood vessels, but it is not part of the sarcomere.
Focus on Actin: Actin is a key protein within the sarcomere. It forms the thin filaments that interact with myosin during muscle contraction. This interaction is essential for the sliding filament mechanism of muscle contraction.
Conclude that Actin is the correct answer: Based on the structure and function of the sarcomere, Actin is the only protein listed that is found within the sarcomere and plays a direct role in muscle contraction.
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