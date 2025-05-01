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Multiple Choice
Which term refers to the relationship or interaction between muscles and nerves?
A
Osteogenic
B
Neuromuscular
C
Epithelial
D
Cardiovascular
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the term that describes the relationship or interaction between muscles and nerves.
Break down the options: Analyze each term provided to determine its relevance to the interaction between muscles and nerves.
Option 1: 'Osteogenic' refers to bone formation or the generation of bone tissue. This term is not related to muscles and nerves.
Option 2: 'Neuromuscular' specifically refers to the connection and interaction between nerves and muscles, such as in neuromuscular junctions where nerve signals stimulate muscle contraction.
Option 3: 'Epithelial' pertains to epithelial tissue, which covers surfaces and lines cavities in the body. Option 4: 'Cardiovascular' relates to the heart and blood vessels. Neither of these terms describes the relationship between muscles and nerves.
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