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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary function of the muscular system?
A
Filtering blood
B
Regulating hormone levels
C
Storing genetic information
D
Producing movement
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the primary functions of the muscular system. The muscular system is responsible for movement, posture maintenance, joint stabilization, and heat production through muscle contractions.
Step 2: Compare the given options to the known functions of the muscular system. Filtering blood is a function of the renal system (kidneys), regulating hormone levels is a function of the endocrine system, and storing genetic information is a function of the nucleus in cells.
Step 3: Recognize that producing movement is directly tied to the muscular system. Muscles contract and work with the skeletal system to enable voluntary and involuntary movements.
Step 4: Understand the mechanism behind movement production. Muscles contract through the sliding filament theory, where actin and myosin filaments slide past each other, powered by ATP, to generate force.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is producing movement, as it aligns with the primary role of the muscular system in Anatomy & Physiology.
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