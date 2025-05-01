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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the large paired superficial muscle of the lower back?
A
Erector spinae
B
Latissimus dorsi
C
Rhomboid major
D
Trapezius
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the lower back. The lower back is part of the posterior region of the torso, below the thoracic spine and above the pelvis.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each muscle listed in the options. For example, the latissimus dorsi is a large, paired, superficial muscle that spans the lower back and is involved in movements such as extension, adduction, and internal rotation of the arm.
Step 3: Compare the latissimus dorsi to the other muscles listed. The erector spinae is a group of deep muscles responsible for maintaining posture and extending the spine, while the rhomboid major is located in the upper back and primarily functions to retract the scapula. The trapezius is a large superficial muscle of the upper back and neck, not the lower back.
Step 4: Focus on the term 'large paired superficial muscle' in the question. This description matches the latissimus dorsi, as it is both large and superficial, and it is paired (one on each side of the back).
Step 5: Conclude that the latissimus dorsi is the correct answer based on its anatomical location, size, and superficial nature, as well as its distinction from the other muscles listed.
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