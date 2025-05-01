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Multiple Choice
The occipitalis muscle is located at the nape of the neck and draws the scalp:
A
downward
B
forward
C
upward
D
backward
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the location and function of the occipitalis muscle. The occipitalis is part of the occipitofrontalis muscle group and is located at the back of the head, near the nape of the neck.
Step 2: Understand the primary action of the occipitalis muscle. It works in conjunction with the frontalis muscle to move the scalp. Specifically, the occipitalis muscle contracts to pull the scalp backward.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The options include downward, forward, upward, and backward. Compare these directions to the known function of the occipitalis muscle.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on anatomical knowledge. The occipitalis does not pull the scalp downward, forward, or upward; its action is to draw the scalp backward.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer by reviewing the anatomy and function of the occipitalis muscle. The correct answer is 'backward,' as this aligns with the muscle's role in scalp movement.
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