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Multiple Choice
All of the following statements are true concerning skeletal muscles except:
A
They are under voluntary control.
B
They are responsible for movement of bones.
C
They are capable of initiating their own contractions without nervous stimulation.
D
They are striated in appearance.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the characteristics of skeletal muscles. Skeletal muscles are a type of muscle tissue that is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements. They are controlled by the somatic nervous system, meaning they require nervous stimulation to contract.
Step 2: Review the term 'striated.' Skeletal muscles are striated in appearance due to the arrangement of actin and myosin filaments within their sarcomeres, which create a striped pattern under a microscope.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'They are under voluntary control.' This is true because skeletal muscles are consciously controlled by the brain and nervous system.
Step 4: Examine the statement 'They are responsible for movement of bones.' This is also true, as skeletal muscles contract to pull on tendons, which in turn move bones at joints.
Step 5: Evaluate the statement 'They are capable of initiating their own contractions without nervous stimulation.' This is false because skeletal muscles require signals from motor neurons to initiate contraction. Unlike cardiac muscle, which can generate its own electrical impulses, skeletal muscle cannot contract autonomously.
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