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Multiple Choice
The muscle that generates the most power during elbow flexion is the __________.
A
brachialis
B
brachioradialis
C
triceps brachii
D
biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the elbow flexion movement. Elbow flexion is the action of decreasing the angle between the forearm and the upper arm, primarily involving muscles located in the anterior compartment of the arm.
Step 2: Identify the muscles involved in elbow flexion. The primary muscles responsible for this movement are the brachialis, biceps brachii, and brachioradialis. The triceps brachii is not involved in flexion; it is responsible for elbow extension.
Step 3: Analyze the role of each muscle. The brachialis is the strongest flexor of the elbow and generates the most power during flexion because it attaches directly to the ulna, which does not rotate during forearm movements. The biceps brachii assists in flexion but is also involved in supination of the forearm. The brachioradialis contributes to flexion, especially when the forearm is in a neutral position.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The triceps brachii is responsible for extension, not flexion, so it can be ruled out. While the biceps brachii and brachioradialis assist in flexion, they do not generate as much power as the brachialis.
Step 5: Conclude that the brachialis is the correct answer because it is the primary muscle responsible for generating the most power during elbow flexion.
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