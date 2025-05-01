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Multiple Choice
A muscle that inserts on the body of the mandible is probably involved in which of the following actions?
A
Blinking
B
Rotating the shoulder
C
Chewing
D
Flexing the wrist
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the mandible. The mandible is the lower jawbone, and muscles that insert on it are typically involved in movements of the jaw, such as opening, closing, or moving the jaw side-to-side.
Step 2: Identify the primary actions associated with the mandible. The mandible is crucial for chewing, speaking, and other jaw-related movements. Chewing involves the elevation and depression of the mandible, as well as lateral movements.
Step 3: Analyze the muscle insertion. Muscles that insert on the body of the mandible, such as the masseter and medial pterygoid, are responsible for elevating the mandible during chewing. These muscles generate the force needed to break down food.
Step 4: Eliminate unrelated actions. Blinking involves muscles around the eyes (e.g., orbicularis oculi), rotating the shoulder involves muscles like the deltoid and rotator cuff, and flexing the wrist involves forearm muscles. None of these actions are related to the mandible.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct action associated with a muscle inserting on the mandible is chewing, as this is the primary function of the mandible and its associated muscles.
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