Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry11. Biological Membranes and Transport Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models

Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models

Jason Amores Sumpter
86
Was this helpful?
all right. So here we have our membrane transport map of our lesson. And so, so far we've explored are left branch with molecular transport. And we've talked a lot about passive transport, differentiating simple versus facilitated. And in our last lesson video, we talked about the differences between carrier slash transporters and poor and slash channels. And so in this video, we're going to talk about where we're headed next, which is talking about very specific types of carrier slash transporters. And we're going to talk about the Aretha, recite glucose Uni Porter glute one and are very next video. And then after that, we'll talk about the ARY throw site chloride bicarbonate, Anti Porter. Then after that, we'll zoom out and talk about some specific types of porn slash channels. And so this year concludes this video and I'll see you guys in our next video where we'll talk about theory. Throw site glucose unit. Porter Glue one. See you guys. There
01:04
Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
Jason Amores Sumpter
86
05:08
Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
Jason Amores Sumpter
58
09:35
Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models
Jason Amores Sumpter
45
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.