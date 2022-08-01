Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models

so another classic example of facilitated passive transport are a re throw site or red blood cell chloride bicarbonate anti porters. Now, before we talk Maura about thes chloride bicarbonate anti porters, I first want to point out that this image that we have down here should look familiar to you guys from our previous lesson videos. Specifically, where we talked about hemoglobin is binding activity in the tissues versus in the lungs. And so if this image does not look familiar to you guys, be sure it and go to go back and check out those older lesson videos before you continue here. Now that being said, there are a few things that we're going to review in this video from those older lesson videos. And so the first thing that I want you guys to recall from those older lesson videos is that CO two or carbon dioxide that's produced by our response airing tissues is going to defuse into our A re throw sites. And on the inside of our re throw sites is where we can find an enzyme called carbonic and hydrates that will convert the CO two and water into the bicarbonate, and I on that we see here h c 03 minus, which plays a really, really big role in the chloride bicarbonate anti porter that we're going to introduce here shortly. And so let's take a look at our image down below to remind ourselves of a few things. And so, first, I want to remind you that the entire left hand side of the image over here is pretty much dedicated to our blood near the tissues. And so here in the middle, on the left hand side, we can label this as being near the tissues. And, of course, the entire right hand side of the image all the way over here is dedicated to our blood near the lungs. And so over here on the right hand side, we can label this as near the lungs and so you can see that this dotted black line that we see here is really separating what we want to focus on and separate the blood near the tissues versus the blood near the lungs. And so, as we mentioned up above our response, Irish tissues are producing lots and lots of CO two, and so there's a high concentration of Co two in our tissues. And, of course, the CO two is going to defuse out of the tissues and into the blood and make its way into our or re throw site, which is our red blood cell right here and once the co two is inside of our re throw sites. That's where the enzyme carbonic and hydrates can convert the CO two and water into carbonic acid, which will disassociate in, break apart into the car by carbon it an eye on and ah, hydrogen ion And, of course, the bicarbonate. And I in here is going to play a really big role in the chloride bicarbonate anti porter, which is this blue structure that we see right here that will talk about here very shortly. And so now that we've reminded ourselves that by carbon it is definitely found in our blood, we can now focus our attention on chloride, bicarbonate, anti porters and so chloride bicarbonate. Anti porters are going to passively transport as their name implies chloride and bicarbonate in opposite directions. And of course, we know that that's exactly what anti porters do. They take two molecules and they transport them across the membrane in opposite directions. And so, as the chloride is being transported and one direction and the bicarbonate is being transported in the opposite direction across the membrane, this shift of chloride and bicarbonate is commonly referred to as just the chloride shift, even though by carbon it still plays a really big role in this process. And so again, this chloride shift is really just referring to the phenomenon of chloride and bicarbonate exchange near the tissues and near the lungs, and the way that this chloride bicarbonate exchange works is going to be different near the tissues and near the lungs. But we'll talk more about exactly how the chloride shift works and more detail once we get to this section down below. But first I wanna let you guys know that the chloride and ion, uh, really is just acting as a counter ion toe. Help balance the charge across the membrane when the bicarbonate is pumped across the membrane. And really, it's the bicarbonate that has the most important functions off the chloride shift. And so the bicarbonate really has two roles. First, it helps, uh, it acts as a buffer to maintain blood. PH, which is important for maintaining the structure of enzymes in our blood. But also the chloride shift and the bicarbonate shifting also has another MAWR important role, which is that it increases the blood's capacity to transport carbon dioxide from the tissues to the lungs. And so, really, this increase in the blood's capacity to carry carbon dioxide is really the main function that the chloride shift provides. And so now let's focus mawr in on How exactly does this chloride shift work? So we can help clarify some of the ideas that we've talked about? And again, the chloride shift is going toe work differently when it's near the tissues and when it's near the lungs. And so when it's near the tissues, as we mentioned over here already by carbon it, an ion is going to be produced, and so there's gonna be a high concentration of bicarbonate and ion inside of the cell near the tissues, and so the high concentration of by carbon it is going to defuse down its concentration Grady int and make its way to the outside of the cell. And so you can see that the bicarbonate and I in here again, which is in high concentration on the inside of the cell, near the tissues is going to defuse to the outside of the cell here, uh, near the tissues. And it's gonna do that via the chloride bicarbonate anti porter, which is again, this blue structure that we see right here. And as the bicarbonate gets pumped out of the cell, the chloride an ion is being pumped into the cell in a 1 to ratio. And so, uh, near the lungs, this all works a little bit differently. And so what you can see is near the lungs. There's actually a low concentration of CO two, which is the opposite of what we have near the tissues. And so what happens is this reaction that's catalyzed by carbonic and hydrates is going in the opposite direction as it was here. And so you can see that the by carbon it is actually being converted to co two. And the co two is making its way to the lungs where it can be exhaled. And so what needs to happen near the lungs is that the bicarbonate an ion is actually going to be transported into the ary throw site. where it can be converted into the CO two and then ultimately exhaled. And as the bicarbonate gets shifted into the cell near the lungs, the chloride, an eye on that was originally shifted into the cell is now going to be shifted back out of the cell, reversing essentially what happened near the tissues. And so this can happen in a cycle. So essentially, what happens near the lungs is pretty much the complete opposite of what happens in the tissues. The opposite events occurred, and so, just to be clear on this idea, near the tissues by carbon, it leaves the cell and chloride comes into the cell. But near the lungs by carbon it is going into the cell, whereas the chloride ion ion is leaving the cell once again. And so really, this here concludes our introduction to the Aretha recite chloride bicarbonate, anti porter and the chloride shift, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

