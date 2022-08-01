Erythrocyte Facilitated Transporter Models

So a classic biological example of facilitated passive transport are a re throw site or red blood cell glucose transporters called glute one. And so glute one because it is a transporter, we already know that it must undergo confirmation all changes in order to transport a molecule across the membrane. And that is exactly what glute one does. So glute one confirmation Aly changes as it transports glucose down its concentration Grady int across the membrane and glute. One is able to do this as a uni porter, which, you might recall, just means that it transports one molecule at a time in a specific direction. Now, due to glucose metabolism inside of cells, glucose is constantly being broken down and used to create energy. And so glucose concentration inside of cells generally is going to be kept relatively low with respect to the blood glucose concentration. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice we're showing you the glute one uni porter. And of course, we're zooming into the plasma membrane of the R E throw site or the red blood cell. And in the plasma membrane of the Aretha Row site or red blood cell. That's where we can find this glute one unique porter. And so notice that on the inside of the cell, which we have marked with the yellow background, there is a lower concentration of glucose again due to glucose metabolism inside of cells. That glucose concentration is kept low, as we indicate here. And, of course, on the outside of the cell. Up here there is a higher concentration of glucose and the blood. And so, because again glute one is a transporter, we know that it's going to bind to one of the glucose molecules and then undergo a confirmation. Allchin change here to allow the glucose molecule to be released to the inside of the cell. And, of course, once it releases that glucose molecule to the inside of the cell, it can revert back to its original position, where it can again continue this process and take in another glucose molecule. Now what's also important to note is that there are actually several different types of glucose transporters that exist, and they exist in different tissues with varied, functional roles. And so as we move forward in our course, we will talk about other types of glucose transporters as well. Here in this video, we talked about the glute one transporter. And so in this table you can see the type of glucose transporter in this column, the tissue that the glucose transporter is expressed in this column and the biological role that the transporters have in those tissues. And so the glute one transporter notice that it is actually ubiquitously expressed. And so it is going to be expressed pretty much everywhere in all cell types, including a re throw sites, our red blood cells and its biological role is for basil glucose uptake, essentially just bringing in glucose into the cell now moving forward in our course later, Uh, in our course, we'll also talk about other glucose transporters, like glued to and glute four. And so here we're just introducing that there are other glucose transporters and there are, of course, more than just glued to and glue before, but moving forward, glued to and glute four are the ones that were specifically going to talk about later in our course. And so don't worry too much about the tissue expression and the biological roles. Uh, this is just here for context, and we will revisit glued to include four again later in our course. For now, what I want you guys to see is that glute One is a classic example of facilitated passive transport. And it is found in a wreath Oocytes, a Zaid Glucose Uni porter. And so this year concludes our lesson on the Aretha Oocyte glucose unit Porter glute one and will be able to get a little bit of practice in our next video. So I'll see you guys there.

