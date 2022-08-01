Gibbs Free Energy (Standard Conditions)

So from our previous video, we know that we can predict the direction of a reaction just by having the equilibrium, constant and the concentrations of reaction components. And so the concentrations are part of the conditions and scientists use standard conditions to allow them to compare different reactions under the same conditions. Since the conditions have a big impact on the reaction and this little symbol here, eyes used to represent standard conditions now recall from your previous chemistry courses that the equilibrium constant can be used to calculate the change in free energy under standard conditions. And so I recall that the little symbol here Delta, which is this triangle here, represents change. G represents the free energy. And again, this little symbol here not represents standard conditions. So this is the change in free energy under standard conditions. Now the Delta G without the not symbol represents the actual change in free energy under any conditions. And we'll talk about that one in our next video. So recall that standard conditions includes, uh, having a temperature at 25 degrees Celsius, which is equivalent to 298 kelvin. It also includes having a gas constant or are here, which is equal to 8.315 jewels per mole times, Kelvin. And so the gas constant, uh, magnitude. Here. The value of this number can actually change depending on the units. And so you might be familiar with a number 1.98 times 10 to the negative three. And this is when the units are in Q locales per mole times Calvin. And so it's good to be able to recognize that the gas constant can change depending on the units. And so the pressure, the atmospheric pressure under standard conditions is one atmosphere and the concentrations of reactant and products. The initial concentrations are one Moeller, and so you can see over here on the left that the Gibbs Free Energy understand Erred conditions is specifically shown as the following equation where the change in free energy under standard conditions is equal to negative are or negative gas constant times the temperature and units of Kelvin uh, times the natural log of the equilibrium constant understand erred conditions. And so we'll be able to apply this equation and some of our practice problems. Now, in our next video, we're going to talk about the Gibbs Free Energy under physiological conditions, which vary from standard conditions. So I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts