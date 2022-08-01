and this lesson, we're gonna cover Mawr Details about Gibbs free energy. Now, before we get to the other forms of the Gibbs Free Energy equations, let's first recall the standard Gibbs Free Energy equation and that relates the changes in free energy to the changes in entropy, temperature and the changes in entropy and recall that Gibbs Free Energy is the energy that's available to perform. Work and work is done in a reaction when the concentrations of that reaction or system change, and so recall that at equilibrium the concentrations of reactant and products do not change their constant. And so there's no work done at equilibrium, and the Delta G is going to be equal to zero at equilibrium. So this goes to show that the concentrations within a system influence the direction of a reaction. And so we're going to talk about in our next video, the reaction direction. So I'll see you guys in that video

