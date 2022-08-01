Gibbs Free Energy (Physiological Conditions)

So in our previous video, we talked about how scientists use standard conditions to be able to compare different reactions under the same conditions, and standard conditions occur in a very controlled environment within a test tube inside of a lab. However, physiological conditions within biological systems or living things very or can vary greatly from standard conditions. Now what's important to note is that by studying a particular reaction within a test tube in a lab, understand erred conditions were able to determine the change in free energy under standard conditions. And we can use the change in free energy under standard conditions to calculate the actual change in free energy under any condition or Delta G without the not and so you can see down here in this little blue box. Here we have the Gibbs Free Energy under any conditions. So this is used to calculate the change in free energy under physiological conditions, and so you can see that the change in free energy under any condition is equal to the change in free energy. Understand erred conditions plus the gas, constant times, temperature and units of Calvin times, the natural log of the reaction quotient And so we'll be able to use this, uh, exam this equation in a moment here when we talk about this example. And so in this example, what we're gonna do is calculate the change of free energy under standard conditions as well as the actual change in free energy. And what we're gonna do is consider a specific reaction that occurs in glide Collis ISS and recall from your previous bio courses. That Glen Collis is is the process of taking a glucose molecule and breaking it down into two Piru Bates. And so we'll talk more about Glen. Collis is later on in our course, But here's a specific reaction that occurs within Glen Collis is. And what this reaction does is that it takes a reactant known as di hydroxy acid tone phosphate or D H a P. And it converts this reactant into the product of Glessner outta hide three phosphate or G three p, and so you can see that the equilibrium expression of understand erred conditions is simply the concentrations of products at equilibrium over the concentrations of reactant at equilibrium, which we've already seen plenty of times in our previous videos and so uh, G three p. Here is our product. So we can put that here on the top and D h a p again is are reacting so we can put it on bottom. And so the equilibrium constant under standard conditions is given to us as 0.475 and so recall that Delta G, under standard conditions is equal to negative, are times the temperature times the natural log of the equilibrium constant under standard conditions. And so we can go ahead and plug in our values here to calculate the change in free energy under standard conditions. Now are here we know is equal to 8.315 equal to 8. The temperature under standard conditions is 298. Calvin recall. That's from our previous video. So we can put 298 for the temperature and then the natural log of the equilibrium constant under standard conditions is 0.475 So 0.475 So if you number crunches in your calculator, what you'll see is that this is equal to negative. I'm sorry. It's equal to 7550 jewels per mole. Jules Permal, and so notice that this is a positive value. And so the Delta G under standard conditions is an undergone IQ reactions because recall that positive delta Jeez, our undergone IQ or non spontaneous. However, we know that glide colossus is a process that happens all the time in ourselves. So if it's an organic, that means that it's got to be super energy intensive. But it's not. And so we have toe be able to produce this product over here. And so here's the thing. The spontaneity of a reaction within a cell is actually determined by the actual change in free energy of the system. So Delta G uh, without the not So we need to determine this Delta G in order Thio in order to determine the spontaneity off the reaction within a cell. So even though the spontaneity of the reaction under standard conditions in a test tube is, uh, non spontaneous, perhaps when we calculate the Delta G under physiological conditions, perhaps this will be a spontaneous reaction. And so we're gonna need some a little bit of additional information and what we're gonna need to know is that the concentration of D H AP under physiological conditions is actually two times 10 to the negative fourth Moeller. So this is the concentration of D. H ap under cellular physiology physiological conditions, whereas glycerol glycerol to hide three phosphate has a, uh a concentration, a physiological concentration of three times 10 to the negative six Mohler Fergie, three p. And so we're gonna need that for our equation here to calculate Delta G. And so now that we've calculated Delta G under, uh, standard conditions, we can go ahead and plug that value. And here 7550. So we've just taken this and we've plugged it in here for this part of the reaction of the equation. Now we're gonna need toe add our, which is 8.315 again. T is gonna be the temperature, um, the physiological temperature which recall from our previous videos, we're going to assume is 298 Kelvin. So we can keep it essentially the same as standard conditions and then the natural log of Q and recall that Q is the concentration of products, overreact INTs and so we have The concentration of our product is G three p is our product, so it's gonna be three times 10 to the negative six. So three times 10 to the negative six is our product over the concentration of reacting, which is D H a P. And that's two times 10 to the negative fourth Moeller. And so when we number crunch this, we do the natural log of this number here. Times 298 times 8.315 What we end up getting is, uh, let's keep this 7550. Here we end up getting plus or plus a negative 10, 410, 0.32 So 0. And so when we number crunch this, we end up getting that. The value is negative 2856. jewels per mole and so you can see that the Delta G, the actual Delta G under physiological conditions, is a negative value here. It's a negative value, which means that it is a spontaneous X organic reaction, which is what we anticipated. Since we know that Glen Collis occurs all the time and that this reaction should be spontaneous under physiological conditions. And so again, we'll be ableto use this reaction, Maurin, our practice videos and perhaps later in our course as well. But for now, this is a good summary of the, uh, Gibbs free Energy under physiological conditions, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos.

